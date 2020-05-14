Save Our Forest honors volunteers

FALLBROOK – Commitment to a remedy for a never-ending problem is a wonderful attribute that Save Our Forest, a committee of the Fallbrook Land Conservancy, honored in many of their committed volunteers recently.

Walt Parry and Jeff Garner are recognized for their more than 20-year commitment to the SOF Adopt-A-Road County program on Old Highway 395. The once-a-month commitment by Save Our Forest improves a visitor's first impression of the community as they get off Interstate 15. Covering from Route 76 to East Mission Road, the commitment requires a number of volunteers, each responsible...