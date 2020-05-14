The victory gardens of yesteryear are coming back

Fallbrook residents Lesley and Robert Ibaven are growing their own vegetables at home in their backyard.

The story behind the victory gardens is over half a century old. They were started during World War II when Americans grew their own veggie gardens to supplement fresh produce for the country.

Many farmers and young men went to foreign lands, and farms were depleted of that large labor force. So, women and children stepped up to the plate and started the victory gardens and war gardens of the 1940s.

Since all types of foods were rationed during that time, civilians were encouraged to grow their produce and supplement the family's needs, stretching their ration coupons and preventing possi...