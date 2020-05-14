Appeals court OKs June 23 NY Democratic presidential primary
Last updated 5/19/2020 at 10:45am
LARRY NEUMEISTER and MARINA VILLENEUVE
Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — New York's Democratic Party leadership gave up trying to cancel the state's June 23 presidential primary Tuesday after an appeals court rejected arguments that holding it during the coronavirus pandemic would endanger public safety.
Douglas A. Kellner, co-chair of the State Board of Elections, said he and the board's commissioner would not appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court after the ruling by the three-judge panel of the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan.
He said they planned to urge voters to use absentee...
