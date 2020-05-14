Bulging deficits may threaten prized Pentagon arms projects
Last updated 5/14/2020 at 10:06pm
Robert Burns
The Associated Press
The government's $3 trillion effort to rescue the economy from the coronavirus crisis is stirring worry at the Pentagon. Bulging federal deficits may force a reversal of years of big defense spending gains and threaten prized projects like the rebuilding of the nation's arsenal of nuclear weapons.
Defense Secretary Mark Esper said the sudden burst of deficit spending to prop up a damaged economy is bringing the Pentagon closer to a point where it will have to shed older weapons faster and tighten its belt.
"It has accelerated this day of reckoning," Esper...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments
(0)