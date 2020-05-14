California sheriff says inmates tried to infect themselves

Stefanie Dazio

The Associated Press

Two groups of inmates at a Los Angeles County jail tried to infect themselves with the coronavirus by sharing water and a mask, and within two weeks 30 prisoners tested positive, authorities said Monday, May 11.

At a briefing, Sheriff Alex Villanueva showed surveillance videos from two dormitory units at the North County Correctional Facility in Castaic.

The footage captured inmates in one unit sharing a container of hot water and others in a second unit sniffing a mask.

The sheriff said the inmates used hot water to try to raise their temperatures just...