California sheriff says inmates tried to infect themselves
Last updated 5/14/2020 at 10:09pm
Stefanie Dazio
The Associated Press
Two groups of inmates at a Los Angeles County jail tried to infect themselves with the coronavirus by sharing water and a mask, and within two weeks 30 prisoners tested positive, authorities said Monday, May 11.
At a briefing, Sheriff Alex Villanueva showed surveillance videos from two dormitory units at the North County Correctional Facility in Castaic.
The footage captured inmates in one unit sharing a container of hot water and others in a second unit sniffing a mask.
The sheriff said the inmates used hot water to try to raise their temperatures just...
