Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Democrats: Fired watchdog was looking into Saudi arms sale

 
Last updated 5/18/2020 at 3:42pm



MATTHEW LEE

AP Diplomatic Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) — Congressional Democrats say the State Department watchdog fired by President Donald Trump last week was investigating possible impropriety in a massive arms sale to Saudi Arabia last year, adding new questions to the watchdog's abrupt dismissal.

Democrats said Monday that ousted Inspector General Steve Linick was probing how the State Department pushed through a $7 billion Saudi arms sale over congressional objections. Democrats previously suggested the dismissal might have been tied to Linick's investigation of allegations that Secretary...



