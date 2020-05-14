Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Elon Musk becomes champion of defying virus stay-home orders

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 5/14/2020 at 10:21pm

Vehicles are seen parked at the Tesla car plant Monday, May 11, 2020, in Fremont. The parking lot was nearly full at Tesla's California electric car factory Monday, an indication that the company could be resuming production in defiance of an order from county health authorities. AP photo/Ben Margot photo

Tom Krisher

The Associated Press

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has emerged as a champion of defying stay-home orders intended to stop the coronavirus from spreading, picking up support – as well as critics – on social media.

Among the supporters was President Donald Trump, who Tuesday morning, May 12, tweeted that Tesla's San Francisco Bay Area factory should be allowed to open despite local health department orders that it stay closed except for minimum basic operations.

"It can be done fast and safely," the president tweeted, joining many of Musk's 34 million Twitter followers who back the def...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 05/14/2020 23:32