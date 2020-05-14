Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

FBI: Shooter at Pensacola military base linked to al-Qaida

 
Last updated 5/18/2020 at 10:02am



ERIC TUCKER

Associated Press

The gunman in a deadly rampage late last year at a military base in Florida communicated with al-Qaida operatives about the attacks in the months leading up to it, U.S. officials said Monday as they laid out new details of a shooting that killed three American sailors.

The FBI learned of the contacts between Mohammed Saeed Alshamrani and operatives of al-Qaida after breaking the encryption on cellphones that had previously been locked and that the shooter, a Saudi Air Force officer, had tried to destroy before being killed by law enforcement.

"We now have a clea...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
