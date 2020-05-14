Lauer says Ronan Farrow's work on him was shoddy and biased

DAVID BAUDER

AP Media Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Matt Lauer accused author Ronan Farrow on Tuesday of shoddy and biased journalism in his book "Catch and Kill" that included what Lauer says is a false accusation that the former "Today" show host raped a co-worker.

Farrow, a Pulitzer Prize-winning staff writer at The New Yorker, said Lauer "is just wrong."

Lauer penned an article published on the Mediaite website a day after an investigation in The New York Times suggested that Farrow, who won a Pulitzer for his work on the accusations against Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein, was less than th...