Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Outside judge named to preside over cases in Arbery slaying

 
Last updated 5/18/2020 at 3:41pm



RUSS BYNUM

Associated Press

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — A judge from outside the coastal Georgia community where Ahmaud Arbery was fatally shot has been appointed to preside over trial proceedings of the two men charged with Arbery's murder, including one defendant with close ties to law enforcement.

Court documents filed in Glynn County show that Superior Court Judge Timothy R. Walmsley was appointed to the case after all five judges in the legal circuit where Arbery was killed recused themselves. Walmsley is based in Savannah, about 70 miles (110 kilometers) north of where the slaying occurred...



Reader Comments
