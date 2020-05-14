Pelosi unveils $3T coronavirus aid package for Friday vote

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of California speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill, Thursday, May 7, 2020, in Washington. AP photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta photo

Lisa Mascaro

The Associated Press

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi unveiled a more than $3 trillion coronavirus aid package Tuesday, May 12, encouraging Congress to "go big" with aid to cash-strapped states and struggling Americans.

The Heroes Act provides nearly $1 trillion for states, cities and tribal governments to avert layoffs and another $200 billion in "hazard pay" for essential workers, according a summary. It will offer $1,200 direct cash aid to individuals, up to $6,000 per household. There is $75 billion more for virus testing.

A vote is expected Friday, May 15.

Majority Leader St...