Pelosi unveils $3T coronavirus aid package for Friday vote
Last updated 5/14/2020 at 10:24pm
Lisa Mascaro
The Associated Press
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi unveiled a more than $3 trillion coronavirus aid package Tuesday, May 12, encouraging Congress to "go big" with aid to cash-strapped states and struggling Americans.
The Heroes Act provides nearly $1 trillion for states, cities and tribal governments to avert layoffs and another $200 billion in "hazard pay" for essential workers, according a summary. It will offer $1,200 direct cash aid to individuals, up to $6,000 per household. There is $75 billion more for virus testing.
A vote is expected Friday, May 15.
