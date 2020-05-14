Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

States accused of fudging or bungling COVID-19 testing data

 
Last updated 5/19/2020 at 3:56pm



MICHELLE R. SMITH, COLLEEN LONG and JEFF AMY

Associated Press

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Public health officials in some states are accused of bungling coronavirus infection statistics or even using a little sleight of hand to deliberately make things look better than they are.

The risk is that politicians, business owners and ordinary Americans who are making decisions about lockdowns, reopenings and other day-to-day matters could be left with the impression that the virus is under more control than it actually is.

In Virginia, Texas and Vermont, for example, officials said they have been c...



