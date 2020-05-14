Stock indexes on Wall Street are mixed a day after big rally

ALEX VEIGA and DAMIAN J. TROISE

AP Business Writers

Stocks are mixed in midday trading on Wall Street Tuesday, a day after the market had its biggest jump in more than five weeks.

The S&P 500 was up 0.1% after wavering between gains and losses for much of the day. Technology stocks rose, offsetting losses in health care companies, banks and elsewhere in the market. Bond yields mostly fell, a sign that investors were feeling cautious.

Investors are betting that the economy and corporate profits will begin to recover from the coronavirus pandemic as the U.S. and countries around the world slo...