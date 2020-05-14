Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Stocks move higher on Wall Street, extending global gains

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 5/18/2020 at 10:05am



ALEX VEIGA

AP Business Writer

Stocks moved solidly higher on Wall Street in morning trading Monday, extending a global rally amid optimism about a potential vaccine for the coronavirus and hopes for a U.S. economic recovery in the second half of the year.

The S&P 500 was up 3.2%, on track for its best day since early April. The gains erased all of its losses from last week, when the index posted its worst decline in two months. Bond yields rose broadly in another sign of positive sentiment among investors.

Stocks were already headed for a higher opening on Wall Street when a drug company an...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 05/18/2020 19:43