Trump considering hosting G-7 summit in US after all

ZEKE MILLER and DARLENE SUPERVILLE

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump said Wednesday that he's considering holding a meeting in the U.S. with the leaders of the world's major economies after all because it would be a "great sign to all" of things returning to normal during the coronavirus pandemic.

The announcement was the latest effort by Trump to signal to the nation that the U.S. economy is humming again after months-long shutdowns meant to slow the spread of COVID-19 are beginning to be lifted across the country.

Trump had scheduled the Group of Seven summit for J...