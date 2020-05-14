Trump urges Senate Republicans to 'be tough' on Democrats

LISA MASCARO

AP Congressional Correspondent

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump arrived on Capitol Hill on Tuesday for perhaps one of the larger social gatherings still happening in Washington amid the coronavirus — the weekly Senate Republican lunch.

Behind closed doors, Trump was unscripted and freewheeling with the 53 GOP senators. He touted his poll numbers, dismissed rival Joe Biden and implored Republicans to "be tough" against Democrats this fall. Despite House passage of a $3 trillion pandemic aid package, Republicans insisted they'll wait until June to consider whether mor...