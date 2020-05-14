Trump urges Senate Republicans to 'be tough' on Democrats
Last updated 5/19/2020 at 8:36pm
LISA MASCARO
AP Congressional Correspondent
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump arrived on Capitol Hill on Tuesday for perhaps one of the larger social gatherings still happening in Washington amid the coronavirus — the weekly Senate Republican lunch.
Behind closed doors, Trump was unscripted and freewheeling with the 53 GOP senators. He touted his poll numbers, dismissed rival Joe Biden and implored Republicans to "be tough" against Democrats this fall. Despite House passage of a $3 trillion pandemic aid package, Republicans insisted they'll wait until June to consider whether mor...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments
(0)