Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By City News Service 

$28 million jackpot not claimed two days after drawing

 
Last updated 5/18/2020 at 7:13pm



NATIONAL CITY (CNS) - The owner of a ticket with all six numbers in the latest SuperLotto Plus drawing sold at a National City 7-Eleven store has not come forward, the California Lottery announced today.

The owner has 180 days from the date of the ticket's purchase to claim the $28 million prize.

The drawing was the 22nd since the last time a ticket with all six numbers was sold.

The numbers drawn Saturday night were 3, 9, 23, 27, 35 and the Mega number was 16.

The odds of matching all five numbers and the Mega number is 1 in 41,416,353, according to the California Lottery.

