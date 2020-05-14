Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

BWC donates to local nonprofits

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 5/14/2020 at 3:34pm

Angels of Rawley, a dog rescue in San Diego, is one of the nonprofit groups that received funds recently from the Bonsall Woman's Club.

BONSALL – In many respects, the COVID-19 pandemic has led to measures that altered the way many people have grown to be accustomed and virtually stopped the way they interact with others in their social, family and business circle.

The Bonsall Woman's Club found a way to continue with their calendar of events. And this time of the year they meet to discuss where several dollars are returned to the community in the form of charitable donations. Hence, the club's board has been remarkably busy with workarounds to the standard monthly meeting.

Via the magic of the electronics medium, mail...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 05/14/2020 23:27