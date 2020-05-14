BWC donates to local nonprofits

Angels of Rawley, a dog rescue in San Diego, is one of the nonprofit groups that received funds recently from the Bonsall Woman's Club.

BONSALL – In many respects, the COVID-19 pandemic has led to measures that altered the way many people have grown to be accustomed and virtually stopped the way they interact with others in their social, family and business circle.

The Bonsall Woman's Club found a way to continue with their calendar of events. And this time of the year they meet to discuss where several dollars are returned to the community in the form of charitable donations. Hence, the club's board has been remarkably busy with workarounds to the standard monthly meeting.

Via the magic of the electronics medium, mail...