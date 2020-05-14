Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

By Will Fritz
Associate Editor 

Camp Pendleton fire scorches 50 acres, 20 percent contained

 
Last updated 5/19/2020 at 12:51am

FALLBROOK - A fire on Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton scorched several dozen acres and was causing an obvious smell of smoke in Fallbrook and other parts of North County as far south as Escondido early Tuesday morning.

Camp Pendleton officials first reported the fire at 7:50 p.m. Monday. At the time, it was described as having burned roughly eight acres in a training area of the Marine Corps base.

Base officials tweeted the fire had grown to 35 acres as of a little after 9:15 p.m., then said on Twitter at 10:15 p.m. that the fire had blackened 50 acres and was 20% contained.

