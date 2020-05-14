Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By City News Service 

Car spins out near Old Highway 395 exit on I-15

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 5/17/2020 at 10:03am

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A four-door hatchback spun out today along southbound Interstate 15 near Old Highway 395 in Fallbrook, causing unknown injuries, according to reports from the California Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred at 1:45 a.m. and spread debris across all lanes, an employee at the agency's San Diego Traffic Management Center said.

Quality Towing was asked to assist with the incident response.

As of 4 a.m., CHP was still investigating the details, and no further information was available about the injuries.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 05/17/2020 12:44