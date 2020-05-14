Car spins out near Old Highway 395 exit on I-15

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A four-door hatchback spun out today along southbound Interstate 15 near Old Highway 395 in Fallbrook, causing unknown injuries, according to reports from the California Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred at 1:45 a.m. and spread debris across all lanes, an employee at the agency's San Diego Traffic Management Center said.

Quality Towing was asked to assist with the incident response.

As of 4 a.m., CHP was still investigating the details, and no further information was available about the injuries.