County assessor announces filing extension for business property tax statements to June 1

SAN DIEGO – San Diego County assessor/recorder/county clerk, Ernest J. Dronenburg Jr. announced a new filing deadline granted by Gov. Gavin Newsom’s executive order to help small businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic avoid late filing penalties.

Dronenburg and Mike Schaefer, the vice chair of the state Board of Equalization, who both represent San Diego County, were among many elected officials from across California calling on the governor to grant this relief to business owners during the COVID-19 pandemic.

California state law automatically applies a 10% penalty for those wh...