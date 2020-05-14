Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

County assessor announces filing extension for business property tax statements to June 1

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 5/14/2020 at 1:19pm



SAN DIEGO – San Diego County assessor/recorder/county clerk, Ernest J. Dronenburg Jr. announced a new filing deadline granted by Gov. Gavin Newsom’s executive order to help small businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic avoid late filing penalties.

Dronenburg and Mike Schaefer, the vice chair of the state Board of Equalization, who both represent San Diego County, were among many elected officials from across California calling on the governor to grant this relief to business owners during the COVID-19 pandemic.

California state law automatically applies a 10% penalty for those wh...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 05/14/2020 21:27