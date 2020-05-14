COVID-19 testing trends up in San Diego County

Testing for the novel coronavirus which causes COVID-19 has been increasing in San Diego County.

The number of daily total tests in the region exceeded 3,300 in four of the past five days. On Sunday, May 10, there was a decrease in the number of tests reported – 2,638 tests. Testing dips typically occur Sundays. The decrease may be more pronounced with the three state sites, which have a capacity of nearly 800 daily tests, being closed Sundays and Mondays.

Overall, the number of tests is expected to continue to climb toward the goal of 5,200 in the region daily. The county remains on the right trajectory with testing and contact tracing and should be ready to continue reopening the local economy when the state moves to lift more restrictions.

County officials said they are following guidance from the state and will continue to reopen the local economy in a way that protects public health and allows for a sustained recovery.

COVID-19 testing is also available at local hospitals, medical groups, some community clinics and private labs.

The state’s three testing sites – currently in Escondido, El Cajon and Chula Vista – are offering free testing by appointment Tuesday through Saturday. Residents can schedule an appointment online or by calling (888) 634-1123.

The county’s Live Well Mobile Office has provided local testing in Southeastern San Diego. The County Library’s bookmobiles and other county vehicles will be deployed to offer testing throughout the region, especially where hot spots of the novel virus are detected.

Face coverings are mandatory in public.

Local health officials reiterated the importance of wearing a facial covering when in public, especially when within 6 feet or less of someone who is not a member of the same household.

“We encourage people who are not wearing a face covering in public to do so,” Dr. Wilma Wooten, county public health officer, said. “The face coverings help to protect the public and prevent the spread of COVID-19.”

To make sure everyone has access to a face covering, local law enforcement agencies and the Metropolitan Transit System have been distributing some to the public.

COVID-19 testing, cases and deaths

Testing

Of the 2,638 tests that were reported to the county for May 10, 139 tests, or 5%, were positive. The 14-day, rolling average percentage of positive tests was 3%.

Cases

The 139 new cases brought San Diego County’s total to 5,065 cases, and 973, or 19.2%, of cases have required hospitalization with 302, or 6%, of all cases having to be placed in intensive care.

Deaths

No COVID-19 deaths were reported Monday. The region’s total remained at 175.

The number of outbreaks, deaths and cases at nursing homes and other congregate living facilities include 63 active outbreaks, 41 at congregate living facilities and 22 in community settings.

There are 1,144 cases, including 89 deaths, in congregate living facilities, and 232 cases, including five deaths, in community settings.

The county’s COVID-19 webpage contains additional information on the disease, including a graph showing new positive cases and total cases reported by date. The data is also broken down by gender, race and ethnic/race group. An interactive dashboard with several COVID-19 indicators is being updated daily. For more information, visit http://www.coronavirus-sd.com.