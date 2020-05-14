Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

By City News Service 

Deaths reach 200 as county prepares for libraries, tribal casinos to reopen

 
Last updated 5/14/2020 at 9:52pm

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A half-dozen additional San Diego County COVID-19 deaths and 113 new infections were reported today, bringing the death toll to 200 and the total number of confirmed cases to 5,391.

County health officials also reported 3,998 COVID-19 tests Thursday, a single-day high. More than 92,000 tests have been administered since the pandemic began.

The two-week rolling average dropped again, with 3% of today's tests proved positive. According to Supervisor Nathan Fletcher, the expanded testing is allowing the county and its hospital partners to test more people who aren't obviously...



