Dry, seasonal weather predicted for SD County

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Dry, seasonal weather in San Diego County will prevail today through Sunday with areas of night and morning clouds over coastal areas, weather forecasters said.

It will be cooler Sunday as onshore flow begins to pick up, according to the National Weather Service in San Diego.

High temperatures along the coast Saturday are expected to be between 70 and 75 degrees and the lows Saturday night will be from 56-61 with patchy fog overnight, the NWS said.

Highs inland will be from 79-84 and lows between 53-58 with patchy fog overnight, forecasters said.

By Monday morning, low clouds will surge inland to the lower coastal slopes, and a few light showers could break out, the NWS said. There will be a better chance for patchy light rain or drizzle Monday night into Tuesday as a storm system moves inland over California.

Westerly winds will be strong and gusty over the mountains and deserts, and it will be sharply cooler.

The latter half of next week will bring a return to more seasonal weather.

Along the coast, an increasing south swell will generate some elevated surf for south- and southwest-facing beaches Sunday through early Tuesday, the NWS said. Surf will be 3 to 5 feet with local sets to 6 feet.