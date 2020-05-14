Facebook group shows FUHS senior students that the community cares

Fallbrook High School senior Bethany Bishop, right, smiles as she receives her Fallbrook Adopt-a-Senior 2020 gift box from Jeannine Germon Huffman over the weekend. Village News/Courtesy photo

Marc Sigmon said he was inspired by his hometown when, along with the help of several other Fallbrook residents, he launched the Fallbrook Adopt-a-Senior 2020 Facebook page.

"I've always said that Fallbrook reminds me of my little hometown in Rifle, Colorado," Sigmon said. "That's where I came across this idea because I saw on Facebook that they were doing this for my hometown. I'm an alumnus, so I adopted a senior and I grabbed somebody from a local business here, had them make up a little care package, send it over to them."

That's when he knew he had to bring the idea to the people of Fa...