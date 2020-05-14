Fallbrook high school principals discuss graduation procedures

Before reaching out to the students and families of students scheduled to graduate in the coming weeks, Fallbrook High School principal Narciso Iglesias and principal Michael Gray of Oasis and Ivy high schools spoke with the Village News on a Zoom call to explain what was about to take place.

“We’re going to be communicating to our families that we are going to celebrate our students via virtual graduation,” Iglesias said. “It’s been a tough, tough year. Believe me, my heart is completely broken, and I know that nothing I say or do will really heal the hurt and frustration that t...