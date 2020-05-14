Local firefighters recover from COVID-19, now back at work

North County Fire Protection District paramedic Kahyl Richter responds to an emergency call wearing personal protective equipment to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19.

All North County Fire Protection District firefighters who previously tested positive for the coronavirus are now healthy and have returned to work, the fire district said.

The fire district announced the firefighters were back on duty in a Facebook post Wednesday, May 6.

The firefighters who have recovered from coronavirus are now trying to give back to the community by donating their plasma, and the antibodies that come with it.

"The silver lining in our firefighters getting COVID-19 is that they are now helping those infected by the virus in ways only those that have antibodies can," th...