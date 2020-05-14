Most California counties now approved for faster reopening, including San Diego County

KATHLEEN RONAYNE

Associated Press

SACRAMENTO (AP) — As California moves through its methodical four-step process for reopening, some counties are pushing the boundaries by bypassing the state's orders or refusing to enforce rules against businesses that reopen without state permission.

Among them were San Diego County, the state's second-most populous county, along with Kern, Santa Barbara and Ventura. All together, about 40 of 58 counties have been approved.

Tulare County, in the middle of the state's vast Central Valley agricultural region, was the latest. Its Board of Supervisors vote...