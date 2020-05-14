Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Most California counties now approved for faster reopening, including San Diego County

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 5/20/2020 at 9:41pm

KATHLEEN RONAYNE

Associated Press

SACRAMENTO (AP) — As California moves through its methodical four-step process for reopening, some counties are pushing the boundaries by bypassing the state's orders or refusing to enforce rules against businesses that reopen without state permission.

Among them were San Diego County, the state's second-most populous county, along with Kern, Santa Barbara and Ventura. All together, about 40 of 58 counties have been approved.

Tulare County, in the middle of the state's vast Central Valley agricultural region, was the latest. Its Board of Supervisors vote...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 05/21/2020 03:30