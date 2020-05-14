Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

By City News Service 

Positive COVID-19 tests trend down in SD County

 
Last updated 5/20/2020 at 6pm

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego County health officials reported 114 new COVID-19 cases and eight deaths from the illness today, as Sycuan Casino reopened in limited fashion, becoming the second of five tribal casinos in the county to open its doors this week.

The county data increases the total coronavirus case numbers to 6,140 and the number of deaths to 230. The ages of those whose deaths were reported Wednesday ranged from 61 to 99, all of whom had underlying health issues, County Public Health Officer Dr. Wilma Wooten said.

