Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By City News Service 

Supervisors Fletcher and Jacob to present $34 million stimulus package Tuesday

 
Last updated 5/18/2020 at 7:18pm



SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego County Supervisors Nathan Fletcher and Diane Jacob announced today they will introduce a $34 million economic stimulus package designed to assist local businesses struggling amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The proposed Economic and Humanitarian Stimulus Package from federal CARES Act funding would also be used for more behavioral health and child welfare services.

The proposal includes $17 million "for implementing economic stimulus programs for restaurants and small businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic"; $15 million for behavioral health services — includi...



