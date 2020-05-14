Supervisors Fletcher and Jacob to present $34 million stimulus package Tuesday

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego County Supervisors Nathan Fletcher and Diane Jacob announced today they will introduce a $34 million economic stimulus package designed to assist local businesses struggling amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The proposed Economic and Humanitarian Stimulus Package from federal CARES Act funding would also be used for more behavioral health and child welfare services.

The proposal includes $17 million "for implementing economic stimulus programs for restaurants and small businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic"; $15 million for behavioral health services — includi...