Village News

By City News Service 

Supervisors vote to restart county's human relations commission

 
Last updated 5/20/2020 at 5:49pm

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego County government will once again have a Human Relations Commission, featuring 25 members from various minority and religious groups, along with law enforcement, a spokesperson said today.

The Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Tuesday to revive the commission, which was officially disbanded two years ago. The commission stopped meeting in the 1990s, after public interest waned, officials said.

The commission will be named after Leon L. Williams, the county's first African American supervisor, who was elected in 1982 and retired from the county in the early 1...



