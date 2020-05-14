Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

By City News Service 

Sycuan Casino to reopen, 3 more casinos to follow this week

 
Last updated 5/20/2020 at 10am



SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Sycuan Casino will reopen in limited fashion today, becoming the second of five tribal casinos that will open its doors this week.

Viejas Casino and Resort reopened on Monday, Jamul Casino will reopen on Thursday and Pala Casino Spa & Resort, Valley View Casino & Hotel and Harrah's Resort Southern California will reopen Friday.

Bingo and poker will remain closed as part of the phased reopening. Restaurants will operate for limited hours and gaming areas will require appropriate spacing between players and staff.

Tables games will be limited to a maximum of three players pe...



