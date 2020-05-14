Temecula Valley Hospital recognized with an 'A' spring 2020 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade

TEMECULA – Temecula Valley Hospital was awarded an “A” in the spring 2020 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, a national distinction recognizing Temecula Valley Hospital’s achievements providing safer health care. The Leapfrog Group is an independent national watchdog organization committed to health care quality and safety. The safety grade is a letter grade assigned to all general hospitals across the country and updated every six months, assessing how well the hospital prevents medical errors and other harms to patients.

“As the nation copes with a challenging pandemic, our...