Viejas Casino opens to capacity crowd, governor loosens restrictions

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Viejas Casino and Resort in Alpine welcomed a capacity crowd and a line out the door today as the first of four tribal

casinos to open this week despite coronavirus stay-at-home rules keeping some other businesses shuttered.

Viejas and the other casinos are on tribal land, meaning they are not subject to the same state regulations that have limited other business operations in California. Sycuan Casino Resort plans to reopen Wednesday, Jamul Casino Thursday and Valley View Casino & Hotel Friday.

Dr. Wilma Wooten, the county's public health officer, said the county heal...