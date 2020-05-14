Village News Inc. receives $75,000 grant from Facebook Journalism Project

Village News Inc., the company that owns the Fallbrook/Bonsall Village News, Valley News and Anza Valley Outlook, has received a $75,000 grant from a project supporting local journalism and operated by Facebook.

Village News Inc. joins other California news organizations including Voice of San Diego, the Los Angeles Times, the San Francisco Chronicle and San Jose Spotlight, in receiving money through the Facebook Journalism Project’s COVID-19 Local News Relief Fund Grant Program. Twenty-six newsrooms in California were selected to receive more than $2.2 million in grant money, it was anno...