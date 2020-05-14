'We're stuck' say hairstylists frustrated over lack of information on reopening their businesses

Lexington Howe

Intern

Sarah Ankerman of Ankerman Artistry in Temecula opened up her new salon on Valentine’s Day, only to close its doors a month later due to stay at home orders that began March 19.

As Gov. Gavin Newsom recently said, California may be headed for Phase 2 reopening sooner than residents think; however, it won’t include hair salons, which would not be able to reopen until Phase 3.

“I think a hair salon or a small salon or one-on-one is a lot safer than people going to Costco and being around multiple people and not having really any control over the sanitation,”...