A thank you to CVS pharmacy staff

My wife and I have lived in Fallbrook for 19 years. We have noticed and appreciated the wonderful service in most of the shops here. At the top of the list for me is Jan Pieters, the CVS pharmacy manager.

This past Wednesday, as I was coming out of the CVS store, my wife noticed that I had one hearing aid dangling on my left side. I fixed it immediately and noticed that the hearing aid on my right side was missing. This set cost me $5,000.

I went back into the store and went up and down the aisles searching for the missing item. We both checked throughout the car and the immediate area surrounding the parking spaces. I returned to the pharmacy and met with Pieters who took down my name and phone number in case someone found it and turned it in.

Within 30 minutes of this occurrence, I received a call from him – my hearing aid was turned in, which I retrieved immediately. The next day I called Pieters to thank him since he wasn’t there when I returned.

He explained that he had met with his staff, before leaving the previous day, and had asked them to make every effort to find the hearing aid of a faithful customer, including checking around as they went to their parking spots after work.

One of the workers, Nina, found the small hearing aid in the parking lot right by where she parked; in fact, she nearly stepped on it.

My many thanks to Pieters and his staff: maybe miracles do happen in this day and age.

Jim O’Brien