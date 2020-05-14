May 28 is 'Everybody Deserves a Massage Day'

I personally want to thank Transcendent Touch Massage for holding “Everybody Deserves a Massage Day” May 28, where people can get a massage for free if they want one and need it but can’t afford it, no questions asked.

Craig Lozzi and his daughter Laurel want to give back to the community and honestly really care about you. They are wonderful people.

I have known Craig and Laurel for years, but when I walked into their new studio location for Transcendent Touch Massage I was actually stunned and in awe of the beauty. First off, the natural wonder of its location nestled in the trees and streams behind Live Oak Park already started touching me even before I walked in.

The place is gorgeous. And when you walk through the front door the modern wood and marble design makes you feel like you’re in a $10 million mountain lodge spa. I instantly wished I lived there and didn’t want to leave. The ambience is so relaxing. It’s the perfect place to get a massage.

And Craig is such a great guy and amazing at what he does, I always leave feeling 100 times better. I would seriously go there every single day if I could. I almost always start to fall asleep I get so relaxed.

Between the hot rocks and the ambience and the really good massage, I just really slip into this deep relaxation that is so calming.

One time I jokingly told Craig, “Man if I could get this every night, I wouldn’t need beer.”

He laughed and said, “Well I don’t think you really kneeed it.”

Was that pun on purpose? What an awesome guy.

Another time, I was getting a kind of massage for tennis or golfers’ elbow. I went because my mother told me she got fully relief from bad tendonitis in her wrist from just one visit. For me, I have felt a lot better each time, but it is sore afterward. A significant sports injury needs some rehab of which massage is one part.

You can reach Craig Lozzi at (760) 533-3505 or Laurel Lozzi at (323) 356-5363 for an appointment for massage day.

Thanks Craig!

Andrew Reeder