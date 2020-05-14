Average San Diego County gas price rises for 11th time in 12 days

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The average price of a gallon of self-serve gasoline in San Diego County rose today for the eighth consecutive day and 11th in the past 12 following a run of 59 decreases in 63 days totaling 75.8 cents.

The average price rose six-tenths of a cent to $2.833, according to figures released by the AAA and Oil Price Information Service Tuesday. It has increased 5.8 cents over the past 12 days, including two-tenths of a cent on

Monday.

The average price is 3.3 cents more than one week ago but 1.7 cents less than one month ago and $1.189 lower than one year ago. It has fallen 76.9 cents since the start of the year.

The average price dropped three consecutive days, was unchanged May 11 then resumed rising the following day.

The rising prices are the result of increasing demand, refineries that are still producing gasoline at a much lower rate compared to last year and rising oil prices, according to Jeffrey Spring, the Automobile Club of Southern California's corporate communications manager.

The crude oil price and supply and demand are the most important factors in the gas price, Spring said.