California tribal casinos start to reopen, masks required

ELLIOT SPAGAT

Associated Press

ALPINE (AP) — One of California's largest tribal casinos reopened Monday to a large crowd as customers had their temperatures taken at the door and were ordered to wear facial coverings.

The Viejas Casino & Resort was the first of several popular casinos in the San Diego area to open this week. Last week, Win-River Resort & Casino in Redding was the first tribal casino to reopen in California after the coronavirus outbreak.

Tribes are sovereign authorities and not subject to state and local restrictions on operations during the pandemic. San Diego's top publ...