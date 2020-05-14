Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

County supervisors OK formal request to re-open sports clubs, religious services

 
Last updated 5/19/2020 at 9:08pm



SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The San Diego County Board of Supervisors voted today to ask Gov. Gavin Newsom to accelerate the reopening of certain facilities and activities shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The vote was 4-1, with Supervisor Nathan Fletcher opposed, to send a formal letter to Newsom in support of a pilot program to further open such facilities as youth and sports clubs, salons, fitness clubs and outdoor religious services.

Fletcher said he believes the county is ready to responsibly reopen businesses in ``Stage 2'' consistent with the guidelines Newsom outlined Monday.

