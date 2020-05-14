Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

By City News Service 

Crews Halt Brush Fire that burned 150 acres on Camp Pendleton

 
Last updated 5/19/2020 at 11:21am



CAMP PENDLETON (CNS) - Firefighters this morning halted the spread of a blaze that burned roughly 150 acres of brush in a training area on Camp Pendleton, authorities said.

The Marine Corps base first reported an eight-acre fire around 7:50 p.m. Monday. By 10:15 p.m., the blaze had grown to 50 acres and was 20% contained.

Sheriff's officials reported that smoke from the fire may have been visible in Fallbrook and Vista.

Shortly before 1 a.m., base officials reported that the forward spread of the blaze had been stopped. As of 6:15 a.m., the fire had burned 150 acres and was 80% contained.

No injuries were reported.


 
