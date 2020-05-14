Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

By City News Service 

Gusty winds, cooler temperatures expected in San Diego County

 
Last updated 5/19/2020 at 11:13am



SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Gusty winds will continue today in the San Diego County mountains and deserts, while temperatures cool throughout the county, according to the National Weather Service.

A Pacific storm moving inland through central California is the driving force behind the gusty conditions and cooler temperatures, forecasters said.

A wind advisory will last until 9 a.m. today in the mountains and deserts.

Winds out of the west will be 20-30 mph today, with gusts possibly reaching 45 mph this afternoon near desert slopes and through mountain passes, forecasters said.

NWS officials warn...



