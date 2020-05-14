Gusty winds, cooler temperatures expected in San Diego County
Last updated 5/19/2020 at 11:13am
SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Gusty winds will continue today in the San Diego County mountains and deserts, while temperatures cool throughout the county, according to the National Weather Service.
A Pacific storm moving inland through central California is the driving force behind the gusty conditions and cooler temperatures, forecasters said.
A wind advisory will last until 9 a.m. today in the mountains and deserts.
Winds out of the west will be 20-30 mph today, with gusts possibly reaching 45 mph this afternoon near desert slopes and through mountain passes, forecasters said.
NWS officials warn...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments
(0)