Supervisors approve COVID-19 stimulus package

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - What its authors billed as ``a comprehensive economic and humanitarian stimulus package'' using funds from the federal coronavirus relief bill was approved today by the San Diego County Board of Supervisors.

The package consists of $175 million for the county's COVID-19 response/recovery; $100 million for virus testing, tracing and treatment; $50 million for 17 cities; $17 million to help restaurants and small businesses; $15 million for behavioral health services; and $2 million for child welfare services.

The county has received $334 million in funding from the cor...