Toth named MASL Goalkeeper of the Year

The Major Arena Soccer League named 2007 Fallbrook High School graduate Chris Toth as the league's 2019-20 Goalkeeper of the Year.

"It's an honor to be selected to win the award. I thought I had a good year. I thought I had a season also that represents Goalkeeper of the Year, and I'm happy that it was me," Toth said.

Toth played in 18 games for the Ontario Fury during the 2020-2021 season. He allowed 82 goals while making 232 saves. It gave him an average of 4.75 goals allowed per game and a save percentage of .744. One of Toth's victories was by shutout, and his distribution of the ball a...