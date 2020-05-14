Toth named MASL Goalkeeper of the Year
The Major Arena Soccer League named 2007 Fallbrook High School graduate Chris Toth as the league's 2019-20 Goalkeeper of the Year.
"It's an honor to be selected to win the award. I thought I had a good year. I thought I had a season also that represents Goalkeeper of the Year, and I'm happy that it was me," Toth said.
Toth played in 18 games for the Ontario Fury during the 2020-2021 season. He allowed 82 goals while making 232 saves. It gave him an average of 4.75 goals allowed per game and a save percentage of .744. One of Toth's victories was by shutout, and his distribution of the ball a...
