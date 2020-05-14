Most California counties now approved for faster reopening, but so far not San Diego County

KATHLEEN RONAYNE

Associated Press

SACRAMENTO (AP) - As California moves through its methodical four-step process for reopening, some counties are pushing the boundaries by bypassing the state's orders or refusing to enforce rules against businesses that reopen without state permission.

Tulare County, in the middle of the state's vast Central Valley agricultural region, was the latest. Its Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday to move into "Phase 3" of reopening, giving barbershops, movie theaters and churches the go-ahead even before the county had been approved by the state to go deeper into...