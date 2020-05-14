University of California imposes pay freeze as losses mount

JOCELYN GECKER

Associated Press

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - The University of California is imposing a system-wide freeze on salaries of its non-unionized employees due to enormous financial losses caused by the coronavirus pandemic, President Janet Napolitano said Monday.

Napolitano is taking a 10% voluntary pay cut, as are the system's 10 chancellors, she said in a statement that was sent to faculty and staff systemwide. She said her office has initiated conversations with union leaders so they understand the seriousness of the financial situation.

"I know some of this news is unsettling, during...