Dennis DeWyn of Fallbrook died April 4, 2020. He was born March 3, 1942, in Los Angeles to Evert and Catherine DeWyn. The family later moved to Bellflower, where he attended Bellflower Christian School and later graduated from Downey Union High School in 1959. He moved to Fallbrook in 1973.

He was owner of A-1 TV and Appliance with service and sales for over 30 years. Dennis retired in 2003. He enjoyed fishing at Oceanside Harbor and taking short trips with his family. His friendly smile and comic self were always there, even while he struggled with Alzheimer's disease.

Dennis is survived...