Dexter Wilson Engineering to design Rainbow's Rice Canyon Transmission Line
Last updated 5/21/2020 at 5:57am
Dexter Wilson Engineering, Inc., will be providing design services for a transmission pipeline from the Rainbow Municipal Water District's Rice Canyon Water Tank.
A 3-0 Rainbow board vote April 28, with Michael Mack and Helene Brazier not able to participate in the meeting, authorized Rainbow general manager Tom Kennedy to execute a design services contract with the Carlsbad company for up to $190,880 and found that the design itself is categorically exempt from California Environmental Quality Act review although environmental review will be required for the construction.
Rainbow's Rice...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments
(0)