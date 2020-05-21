Glen Herman Holzhausen was born on a farm outside Chesaning, Michigan, April 20, 1923. In the morning of May 8, 2020, he died at Paramount Parks Assisted Living facility in Eagle, Idaho, where he lived for the past four years. He was aged 97 years and 18 days.

Glen was the second child and eldest son of Philip and Eva Holzhausen and grandson of Herman and Juliana Holzhausen who immigrated to Michigan from Germany.

Glen chose not to stay on the farm but to attend college at General Motors Institute, which is now Kettering University, in Flint, Michigan, and become a mechanical engineer. During his time at the institute he was drafted into the Army. Following basic training, he was stationed in the Panama Canal Zone.

Glen met his first wife, the accomplished singer Mary Katherine Litz, at a USO show in Baltimore, Maryland, in 1944. They were married Aug. 24, 1946.

Glen completed his engineering degree at General Motors Institute in 1948 and worked several jobs as a mechanical engineer focused primarily on the design of internal combustion engines. The majority of his working career was spent at Garrett AiResearch in Southern California where he played an active role in bringing turbocharging technology to large diesel engines.

In 1982, he retired from Garrett, and he and Kathie moved to Fallbrook. Kathie was active in the community, and Glen managed his 10-acre avocado ranch. Kathie died in 1993, and Glen married Sara Ewald in 2000. After Sara died in 2016, Glen moved to Eagle, Idaho, to be closer to his daughter Lisa and her family.

Preceding Glen in death were his wife Kathie in 1993, wife Sara in 2016, brothers Phil, Wayne, Richard and sister Barbara. Surviving Glen are his children Gary (wife Leslie), Dale (wife Patti) and Lisa (husband John) and seven grandchildren (Alex, April, George, Kim, Erika, Will and Beck) and sisters Doris (husband Doyle), Margie, Marylyn and many nephews and nieces.

Glen always spoke fondly of his years growing up on the farm in Michigan and never forgot his deep ties to the farm and family. Celebration of life arrangements are pending. As a remembrance of Glen's life, contributions can be made to your choice of an organization serving military veterans.

